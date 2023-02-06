Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic says title race not over after 'painful' RTU defeat

Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic is confident that his team still have a shot at winning the Ghana Premier League title despite a loss to Real Tamale United on Sunday.

Manaf Umar, a former player of Hearts of Oak, struck a world-class goal that resulted in a 1-0 victory for Real Tamale United, leaving the Phobians stunned.

The outcome of the match caused Hearts of Oak to fall from second to fifth place, which is a source of concern for fans who had pinned their hopes on the team winning the league after their elimination from the FA Cup.

Despite the gap of six points from league leaders Aduana Stars, Matic remains optimistic that they are still in the running for the title.

“Of course [It’s not over yet]. A lot of games. About 18 games. We still have a chance. We must believe more. We must work harder.

“The defeat is painful but we must continue. Tomorrow is another day. We need to prepare for the next match. This is football,” he said confidently after their defeat to Real Tamale United.

The league offers the club's best opportunity to end the season with a trophy.