Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic wants fair officiating ahead of Asante Kotoko clash

Hearts of Oak head coach Slavko Matic has said he hopes his side will get fair officiating ahead of the Super Clash game against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The two Ghanaian giants face off in the Ghana Premier League match day 20 which will also serve as the President Cup.

Hearts of Oak are winless in their last two games in the league, losing to Aduana Stars and Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The supporters are furious and have called for the sack of Coach Slavko Matic due to the team’s poor run of form.

Hearts of Oak have been eliminated from the MTN FA Cup and are losing the grip on the Premier League title race.

The Phobians latest defeat was against city rivals Great Olympics in midweek.

According to the Serbian coach, his team has suffered this season due to poor officiating and hopes it will improve in his biggest game of the season on Sunday.

Speaking to StarTimes ahead of the game against Asante Kotoko on Sunday, he said, “next game will show whether we are ready to be champions or not because we have more games. A win against Asante Kotoko but like this referees we have a big problem. This is not the first time and I’m very disappointed”.

Against Kotoko

“When it’s a big game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko everything is possible and we must believe. We have enough time for recovery and we hope we will take the points. My injured players must recover and thank you to the supporters.”