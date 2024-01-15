GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak complete signing of goalkeeper Sharif Shuaib

Published on: 15 January 2024
Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of goalkeeper Sharif Shuaib ahead of the start of the second round of the Premier League. 

The young goalkeeper is expected to provide competition to goalkeepers Richard Attah and Richmond Ayi, who have come under intense pressure from fans following the club's poor start to the season.

Shuaib arrives with some experience from former Premier League side Inter Allies.

His arrival is seen as a major boost for the club ahead of the start of the second half of the campaign as the Rainbow club seek to improve their position on the table.

Shuaib becomes the second goalkeeper signed in the transfer window following the capture of Kwesi Nketiah.

The Phobians will begin the start of the second round with a trip to Nana Gyeabour to face Bechem United.

