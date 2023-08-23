Hearts of Oak complete signing of highly-rated defender Kofi Agbesimah

Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of highly-rated defender Kofi Agbesimah on a permanent contract from Bechem United, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Hearts won the race for the signature of the 26-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal after passing his medical examination on Wednesday in Accra.

The centre-back was wanted by Asante Kotoko SC, newly-promoted Nations FC and an Ethiopian club.

Since joining Bechem in 2018 from lower-tier team Bectero FC, Agbesimah has been one of the constant players in the Ghanaian top flight.

He made 125 appearances for the Hunters over the course of the last five Ghana League seasons, scoring six goals.

For Bechem, Agbesimah has participated in more than 30 games each of the last three years.

In the 2022–23 season, during which he scored four goals, he only missed one game helping his team finish third in the league standings. He was also the captain of the Hunters.

The Phobians remain active in the transfer window seeking to augment their squad before the transfer window ends on September 1.

They will begin the 2023/24 season with a trip to Tamale to face Real Tamale United.