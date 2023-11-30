GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak contemplating contract termination for striker Albert Eounde due to non-performance

Published on: 30 November 2023
Hearts of Oak are reportedly considering terminating the contract of Cameroonian import Albert Eounde due to his unimpressive performances.

The striker, who signed a three-year contract with the club in February, is facing scrutiny for his lack of offensive impact, having failed to score last season and drawing a blank in the current season.

The decision comes on the heels of the club parting ways with another international player, Yassan Ouatching, in June, who similarly failed to score a single goal in the 2022/23 season.

The management is said to be evaluating the significance of Eounde's contribution to the club, with indications suggesting a potential departure before the start of the second half of the 2023/2024 season.

Amidst these challenges, young striker Hamza Issah from Aurosas has emerged as a goal-scoring force for Hearts of Oak, netting five goals. The club is facing increased pressure following their elimination from the MTN FA Cup by Nania FC.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak are also seeking a replacement for departed coach Martinus Koopman who was dismissed following disappointing performances.

The Phobians are now hoping to bounce back to victory as they travel to Dormaa to face Ghana Premier League leaders Aduana Stars on Sunday.

