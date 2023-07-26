Hearts of Oak defender Konadu Yiadom close to joining Ukrainian side

Hearts of Oak defender Konadu Yiadom is set to join Kryvbas KR of Ukraine for the upcoming season.

Reports indicate that the former WAFA defender has joined the Ukrainian First Division team on a season-long loan.

Hearts of Oak are believed to have reached an agreement for the defender to spend the upcoming season in Ukraine's top division.

The agreement could be finalised soon with Yiadom said to be working on travelling documents to enable him to move for his medicals.

The 23-year-old centre-back joined Hearts of Oak on a three-year deal at the beginning of last season on a three-year deal following an impressive performance with WAFA who eventually suffered demotion at the end of the 2021/22 season.

He scored two goals for the Rainbows last season but his team were unable to impress as they finished 12th after 34 league games narrowly escaping relegation.

The Phobians are looking to revamp their squad for the upcoming season which implies they would be in the market to find at least a temporal replacement for Yiadom. They have already seen the departure of Cab Amankwah who was a dependable centre-back in the 2022/23 season. Robert Addo Sowah also departed the club recently.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have recruited Eleven Wonders defender Kelvin Osei Asibey.