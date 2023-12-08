Hearts of Oak defender pleads with fans to keep supporting team amid struggle

Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Osei Assibey has made a passionate appeal to the club's fans to continue supporting the team despite their poor performance in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians have struggled this season, managing just three wins, three losses, and seven draws in their first 13 games.

Assibey acknowledges that the team's performance has not been satisfactory, but he implores the fans to remain steadfast in their support.

"All hope is not lost," he says. "The fans are the head of the team, so if they disown us, that will be our end. They should exercise some patience and also pray behind the team, and I believe things will change for us."

The defender's plea comes ahead of the team's highly anticipated clash with sworn rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

Despite it being a home match for Hearts of Oak, will now be played at the Baba Yara Stadium, and Assibey is calling on the fans to fill the stadium and cheer the team on to victory.

Despite the team's struggles, Assibey remains optimistic that they can turn their fortunes around.