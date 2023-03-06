Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom praises teammates attitude and discipline after President Cup win

Hearts of Oak right-back Samuel Inkoom has lauded his teammates after ending a run of back-to-back defeats to beat Asante Kokoto and win the President Cup.

The game which was also a Ghana Premier League fixtures saw the Phobians pip their sword rivals as the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Having lost to Aduana Stars and Great Olympics, there was pressure on coach Slavko Matic before the game.

However, a second half header from Konadu Yiadom secure a vital victory for the former African champions and revived their chances of winning the league.

"Expectations were high. The support was high. And the show of hunger, attitude, and discipline delivered the win for us today. Congratulations to the team and thanks to all the supporters who came today. Let's do great things together.," wrote Inkoom on social media.

Hearts of Oak are five points adrift of league leaders Aduana Stars with 14 games remaining to end the campaign.