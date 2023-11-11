Hearts of Oak deny reports of contacting Bashiru Hayford for coaching position

Hearts of Oak have denied reports suggesting Bashiru Hayford is set to take up the coaching job at the club as the exit of Martin Koopman looms.

The former Ashanti Gold SC manager according to Akoma FM claimed to have held talks with Hearts of Oak officials regarding the possibility of taking on the role of head coach at the club.

However, in a statement released by Hearts of Oak, the club firmly denied the reports, categorising them as untrue.

The club's management refuted the reports and urged the public to disregard the claims, emphasising that they had not held any discussions with coach Bashiru Hayford.

"The Management of Accra Hearts of Oak denies media reports that the club has recently held talks with Coach Bashiru Hayford to take up the coaching job at the club," the statement read. "The report, captioned (Bashiru Hayford confirms Hearts of Oak talks), carries no iota of truth and should therefore be disregarded with immediate effect."

The club went on to call upon all Hearts of Oak supporters not to be swayed by what they termed as propaganda and to continue showing their unwavering support for the team as they navigate through the 2023/24 football season.

Hearts of Oak also took the opportunity to express their backing for their current head coach, Coach Martinus Hendrikus Koopman. They reaffirmed that Coach Koopman remains the head coach and urged all Hearts of Oak fans to provide him with maximum support and the peace of mind required to carry out his coaching duties effectively.

Read the full statement here