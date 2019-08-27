Hearts of Oak deny signing Elmina Sharks goalkeeper Richard Attah

Hearts of Oak communications director has denied reports that the club has acquired the services of Elmina Sharks goalkeeper Richard Attah.

Local media reports suggested that the shot-stopper had been poached by the Capital-based club ahead of the new season.

"It is not true, we have not signed the goalkeeper. That news is not coming from us, so disregard it" Opare told Bryt FM.

"The media house was just being sensational and wanted to pull traffic onto its platform" he added.

The highly-rated goalkeeper is reported to have three months left on his contract with Sharks.