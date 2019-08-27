GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Hearts of Oak deny signing Elmina Sharks goalkeeper Richard Attah

Published on: 27 August 2019
Hearts of Oak deny signing Elmina Sharks goalkeeper Richard Attah
Richard Attah

Hearts of Oak communications director has denied reports that the club has acquired the services of Elmina Sharks goalkeeper Richard Attah.

Local media reports suggested that the shot-stopper had been poached by the Capital-based club ahead of the new season.

"It is not true, we have not signed the goalkeeper. That news is not coming from us, so disregard it" Opare told Bryt FM.

"The media house was just being sensational and wanted to pull traffic onto its platform" he added.

The highly-rated goalkeeper is reported to have three months left on his contract with Sharks.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments