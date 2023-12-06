Hearts of Oak: Ex-coaches Kenichi, Boadu, Duncan begging for return, reveals Alhaji Akanbi

Hearts of Oak Board Member, Alhaji Brimah Akanbi, has disclosed that some former coaches are eager to return to the club.

In a recent press conference, Akanbi named Kenichi Yatsuhashi, David Duncan, and Samuel Boadu as some of the coaches who have expressed interest in returning to the club.

All three coaches were popular among fans but were let go due to various reasons, including subpar performance and disappointing results.

Boadu, who won three trophies during his tenure, including ending the club's over-a-decade league title drought, was surprisingly sacked, a move that has been heavily criticised by many.

At the press conference, Akanbi, along with fellow board members Dr Nyaho Tamakloe and Vincent Sowah Odotei, addressed the criticism aimed at them regarding the team's lacklustre displays.

The club have had a dismal season so far, getting eliminated from the MTN FA Cup by lower division side Nania FC and languishing eight points behind in the Ghana Premier League table.

The string of poor results led to the dismissal of coach Martin Koopman, leaving the club without a permanent head coach before their upcoming match against bitter rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday.