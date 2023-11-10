Hearts of Oak eye Bashiru Hayford as possible replacement for Martin Koopman

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Bashiru Hayford, has revealed that he has been approached by Hearts of Oak for the head coach job of their first team.

According to Hayford, Hearts of Oak contacted him and requested his CV, indicating that they may be considering replacing their current head coach, Martin Koopman.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Hayford expressed his willingness to work for the Phobians, stating, "If they think the current coach is underperforming and therefore my service is needed, I will be very happy to join them."

Hayford's comments come amid reports that Hearts of Oak are considering parting ways with Koopman due to the team's poor start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season. With only two wins and 11 points from nine games, fans are growing increasingly dissatisfied with the team's performance.

Although it remains uncertain whether Hearts of Oak plans to replace Koopman, Hayford's statement suggests that he would be open to taking over the role if offered.

As a successful coach with experience leading Asante Kotoko to a league title in 2008, Hayford could potentially bring valuable expertise to the struggling Phobians.