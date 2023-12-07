Hearts of Oak eyeing high-profile coach like Pitso Mosimane amid financial constraints

Hearts of Oak board member, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has expressed the club's desire to recruit a renowned coach like Pitso Mosimane, citing financial limitations as the main obstacle.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Odotei acknowledged that the club has had eight different coaches in the past three seasons, including interim coaches.

Former coach Martin Koopman recently criticized the club's board for their involvement in player selection. Addressing these concerns, Odotei explained that the club must consider various factors when selecting a coach, such as salary demands.

Odotei said, "Those of us in charge of Hearts of Oak now, we want to bring someone like Pitso Mosimane. Can we afford him? Do you know how much he was being paid at Al Ahly?

"The point I am trying to make his that, when appointing a coach, a lot of considerations come into play."

"If the fans are patient with us a bit, we believe we will get to a stage where we can attract world-class coaches."

Hearts of Oak have experienced a tumultuous few seasons, with several coaching changes. Edward Nii Odoom began the 2020/21 season before being reassigned to the youth team, and Serb Kosta Papic took over but was later dismissed. Samuel Nii Noi served as interim coach briefly before Samuel Boadu was appointed midway through the season and led the team to a league title.

Boadu was replaced by Slavko Matic at the start of the 2022/23 season, only to be let go midseason. David Ocloo oversaw the rest of the campaign.

For the 2023/24 season, Martin Koopman was appointed on a three-year contract, but he was fired after 10 matches. Abdul Rahim Bashiru currently serves as interim coach and will lead the team in this weekend's highly anticipated match against Asante Kotoko.