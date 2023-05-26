Hearts of Oak forward Albert Diego Eonde addresses goal drought, vows to improve performance

Hearts of Oak forward Albert Diego Dieudonne Eonde has opened up about his ongoing goal drought and expressed his determination to elevate his performance for the Ghana Premier League club.

Since joining Hearts of Oak from the Zimbabwean league as one of their key attacking players, the Cameroonian international has faced a challenging period without finding the back of the net.

His goal drought has persisted for thirteen consecutive appearances, but Eonde remains resolute in his quest to end the barren spell.

“What I can say is that I won’t give any excuse. I’ve been scoring goals in my previous teams and I came here to do same job.

“For the goals, the breakthrough will come and it will change everything. I always have the pressure whenever I get to the pitch to give my best to the team. Sometimes is not just about the goal but I put the team before me,” Albert in an interview with Ghanasportspage.com.

With three matches left to end the season, Eonde will be hoping to turn things around as the Phobians hope to finish in a respectable position

With 45 points they are curretly seventh on the league log. They will play Legon cities in their Ghana Premier League game.