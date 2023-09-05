Hearts of Oak forward Benjamin Yorke set for loan move to Bofoakwa Tano

Hearts of Oak are considering a loan transfer for forward Benjamin Yorke who is on the verge of joining promoted side Bofoakwa Tano FC ahead of the transfer deadline day.

Having achieved promotion to the Ghana Premier League after a 16-year absence, the Sunyani-based side are stepping up their efforts to recruit some players with top-flight experience to enable them to rub shoulders with the top brass in the competition.

They have therefore spotted the Hearts of Oak striker who has struggled to earn enough playing time in the past seasons.

In August 2021, Yorke agreed to a five-year contract with Hearts of Oak from FC Samartex. He was a member of the team that won the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup, and President Cup under coach Samuel Boadu.

After his outstanding performance for FC Samartex back then, Benjamin Yorke was anticipated to dominate the Hearts of Oak attack, but he hasn't lived up to the hype since joining the Phobians.

The tenacious forward was the leading scorer for Hearts of Oak last season despite receiving insufficient playing time from interim manager David Ocloo and coach Slavko Matic throughout the 2022/23 league season.

With a new manager in Martin Koopman, the striker seems to have done little to impress the Dutchman and the imminent addition of Congolese striker Kashala Ramos means Yorke would have to spend the forthcoming season elsewhere to get adequate playing time.

Reliable reports indicate that he might sign a loan agreement with Bofoakwa Tano FC with the possibility of a permanent deal.