Hearts of Oak forward Hamza Issah vows to bounce back after FC Samartex defeat

Hearts of Oak forward Hamza Issah has vowed to lead the team in their relentless pursuit of success to bring joy back to the faces of the club's supporters following a disappointing defeat to FC Samartex.

The Phobians suffered a setback with a 2-1 loss against Ghana Premier League leaders FC Samartex at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Sunday, marking their first defeat in six games under the guidance of new head coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

Despite the setback, Issah, who currently holds the title of the club's top scorer, assured fans of Hearts of Oak that the players are fully committed to working tirelessly to reverse their fortunes.

"Sad that we lost the game but we will rise above with determination and hard work. All we need is support from our fans," Issah stated.

He acknowledged the unwavering support shown by the fans, even in defeat, and emphasized the team's determination to reciprocate that support with improved performances on the field.

With their sights set on their upcoming match against Bibiani GoldStars in match week 24 of the Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak are eager to bounce back and deliver positive results. Currently positioned eighth in the league standings, the team remains focused on climbing the ranks and achieving their season objectives.