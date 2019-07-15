Hearts of Oak have the best kits in Ghana football- Kim Grant

Hearts of Oak gaffer, Kim Grant, says his side is the best kitted team in the country after they unveiled their partnership deal with the United Kingdom kits manufacturing giants Umbro at a colourful ceremony held last week at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak have signed a three-year sponsorship deal with Umbro and as part of the partnership, Umbro will be the exclusive global technical partner of the Club, supplying the Hearts playing squad with best-in-class authentic competition wear, training apparel and equipment, off field apparel, footwear and luggage.

Umbro will also supply the technical and management staff with Hearts’ branded apparel. The jersey will cost a retail price of GH₵ 160 and is already available in selected shops across the country.

Speaking after the unveiling ceremony held at the Accra Sports Stadium, Kim Grant welcomed the partnership which he believes will lead the club to glory, “It is a great thing for the club, a new era for the club, this partnership hopefully will be a fruitful one.

“This is something the supporters, players, technical team, management members are delighted about and we are the best dressed football team in the country”, he told The Finder.

The Ghanaian powerhouse joins an exclusive list of clubs including Everton, Huddersfield Town, Werder Bremen and FC Nürnberg who are being kitted by the English sportswear and football equipment supplier.