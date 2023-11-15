GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak in advanced talks with CK Akonnor and other top coaches for vacant coaching role

Published on: 15 November 2023
Hearts of Oak is actively pursuing a new coach following the recent dismissal of Martin Koopman due to the team's underwhelming performance in the ongoing league season.

According to sources close to GHANASoccernet.com, the Phobians are engaged in discussions with multiple seasoned coaches to fill the vacant position.

Leading the race is CK Akonnor, a former coach of the Black Stars, who has reportedly entered advanced stages of negotiation with Hearts of Oak. Akonnor previously served as the head coach for the club in 2012, succeeding Nebojša Vučićević. However, his tenure was cut short due to a challenging start to the season.

In addition to Akonnor, the club is reportedly in crunch talks with other high-profile coaches, including Bashiru Hayford, Yaw Preko, and an unnamed UK-based Ghanaian tactician. The deliberations aim to secure the most suitable candidate to steer the team back to success in the league.

Hearts of Oak, currently under the interim coaching of Abdul Bashiru, occupy the 11th position in the Ghana Premier League having garnered 12 points from ten matches.

While the team gear up to face Accra Lions in their next game, they are actively in negotiations with these renowned tacticians in a bid to revive their dwindling performances in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

