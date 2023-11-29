Hearts of Oak in advanced talks with Swedish coach Tom Strand as successor to Martin Koopman

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak are reportedly in advanced negotiations with Swedish coach Tom Strand to fill the vacancy left by the departure of Martin Koopman.

Koopman, who joined the club at the start of the season with the mandate to rejuvenate the team's performance, parted ways with Hearts of Oak after falling short of the club's expectations.

Sources indicate that Hearts of Oak's management is close to reaching an agreement with Strand, who previously managed the club's city rivals, Great Olympics and had a great time at Medeama.

Currently based in Sweden, Strand is expected to make the move if the ongoing negotiations are successfully concluded.

The Phobians, who currently hold the sixth position in the league with 16 points, have been without a substantive coach since Koopman's exit.

Interim coach Abdul Bashiru took charge during this transition period. Hearts of Oak is gearing up to face Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in their upcoming fixture.