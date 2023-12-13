Hearts of Oak interim coach Abdul Bashiru expresses confidence in transforming club's fortunes

Hearts of Oak interim coach Abdul Bashiru is confident in his ability to turn the club's fortunes around if appointed as the head coach.

Following the departure of Martin Koopman, Bashiru assumed the interim coaching role with the aspiration to lead the team to success while the club sought a substantive replacement to help avert their challenges.

Hearts of Oak currently sits 9th on the Premier League log after 14 games in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, with three wins, seven draws, and four defeats.

In a recent interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Bashiru expressed his hope to be named the full-time head coach, emphasising his belief in his capability to bring positive change to the club.

"I sincerely hope to be appointed as Hearts of Oak's full-time head coach because, without a doubt, I am the coach with the ability to turn the fortunes of the club around," Bashiru stated.

The team will look to bounce back from a recent 3-2 defeat against Asante Kotoko as they face Nations FC in the upcoming matchday 15 game at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. The interim coach aims to instill a winning mentality and lead Hearts of Oak on a positive trajectory for the remainder of the season.