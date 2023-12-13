Hearts of Oak interim coach Abdul Bashiru expresses desire for permanent role amidst team's struggles

Interim coach of Hearts of Oak Abdul Bashiru is expressing his aspiration to be named the permanent head coach of the club following the departure of Martin Koopman a few months ago.

Despite a challenging run of results and setbacks under his interim leadership, Bashiru remains confident in his ability to bring positive change to the team.

The team, currently searching for a competent coach, appointed Bashiru as a temporary solution to address ongoing issues. However, their performance under his charge has seen mixed results, with one win in four games and consecutive losses against Aduana Stars and Kotoko.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Bashiru conveyed his hope to be appointed as the full-time head coach, emphasizing his belief in his capacity to transform the fortunes of Hearts of Oak.

"I sincerely hope to be appointed as Hearts of Oak's full-time head coach because, without a doubt, I am the coach with the ability to turn the fortunes of the club around," stated Bashiru.

As Hearts of Oak strives to recover from a recent 3-2 defeat against Asante Kotoko, Bashiru aims to steer the team back to winning ways in the upcoming matchday 15 game against Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.