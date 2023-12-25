Hearts of Oak interim coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru blames hard luck for draw against Great Olympics

Hearts of Oak coach, Abdul Rahim Bashiru says his side were unlucky not to convert the chances that came their way in their goalless draw against city rivals, Great Olympics.

The Ga-Mashie derby which took place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, December 22 2023 due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium ended in a goalless draw.

Despite creating some glorious goal-scoring chances, The Phobians failed to find the back of the net. Salifu Ibrahim was denied by the cross bar and Enoch Asubonteng perhaps had the best chance of the game to put his team in front but failed to head home Kashala’s cross. Hearts of Oak are now without a win in their last five matches.

Bashiru told StarTimes at full time: “It’s rather unfortunate, you know. And we are unlucky because in the first half we have some decent chances, about three for us to take the lead. So, I don’t know but like I said we have to go back and correct our mistakes."

The Phobians are in 10th position on the league standings and they host 5th-placed Bechem United for their next game.

By Suleman Asante