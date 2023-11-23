Hearts of Oak interim coach credits Martin Koopman for Phobians' recent success

Interim Hearts of Oak coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru has credited former coach Martin Koopman for the team's recent success.

The Dutchman trainer was sacked earlier this month after recording only two wins in 10 league games, leading to his assistant coach Bashiru being appointed.

Bashiru led the Phobians to a 2-1 victory over Accra Lions in his first game in charge, but he was quick to deflect attention away from himself and towards Koopman.

"We are still playing to the tactics of Martin Koopman because he departed the club not long ago, so I cannot take credit for the win against Accra Lions," Bashiru said in a press conference. "I will give some credit to Koopman because he did a very good job with Hearts of Oak."

Koopman was sacked by Hearts of Oak following an unimpressive run of results in the Ghana Premier League. However, Bashiru believes that the Dutch coach left behind a solid foundation for the team, which has allowed them to continue performing well.

Despite the win over Accra Lions, Hearts of Oak are still languishing in 9th place on the Ghana Premier League table with 15 points after 11 games.

However, Bashiru remains optimistic about the team's future prospects and is confident that they can climb up the table with continued hard work and dedication.