Hearts of Oak interim coach laments missed chances in defeat to Aduana FC

Hearts of Oak interim coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru expressed disappointment over his team's failure to capitalise on scoring opportunities in their 1-0 loss to Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Phobians created several chances throughout the match, including a clear opportunity for Gideon Asante in the first 15 minutes and a late chance in the dying moments of the game. However, they were unable to convert these chances, ultimately leading to their defeat.

"We all watched the game, in the first 15 minutes we had a clear chance from Gideon Asante to put the ball in the net and even in the last minute of the game we also had the chance but we failed to convert those chances. At the end of the day, all the coaches will be blamed which is very difficult but that is the job, we have to take it in good faith," Bashiru said in a post-match interview.

Bashiru acknowledged that the loss was a tough pill to swallow, especially considering the team's recent improvements. The coach also highlighted the importance of converting chances to succeed in the league.

Hearts of Oak are now 9th on the Ghana Premier League table with 16 points after 13 matches. They face Asante Kotoko in their next game, and Bashiru is aware of the challenge that lies ahead.