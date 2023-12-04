Hearts of Oak interim coach rues missed chances against Aduana Stars 

Hearts of Oak assistant Coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru echoed the sentiments of recently sacked head coach Martin Koopman, expressing frustration over his strikers' poor conversion rate.

Contrastingly, Aduana Stars Football Club's head coach, Yaw Acheampong, revealed that the team's victory against Hearts of Oak Sporting Club did not come as a surprise to him.

Acheampong made this statement following Aduana's 1-0 triumph over Hearts in the Ghana Premier League Match Day 13 at Nana Agyemang Badu Park, courtesy of a deflected free-kick effort from Bright Adjei.

After the game, the former Elmina Sharks trainer expressed satisfaction with the result, emphasizing that he wasn't taken aback by his team's success.

"No, I wasn't shocked (about the win). We have lost two in a row, and it’s not good to lose three games, so it’s very important to us, and I am happy we have the day."

However, Bashiru conveyed less enthusiasm about his strikers' performance, echoing the sentiments of the departed Koopman.

"We keep giving the strikers chances to see if they can put the ball in the back of the net because we are creating chances, but all this (wasting of chances) will go on to the coach," Bashiru remarked.

Hearts now occupies ninth place in the standings, while Aduana claims the top spot.