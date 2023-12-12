Hearts of Oak issue injury update for midfielder Salifu Ibrahim following Kotoko encounter

Hearts of Oak have issued an injury update on midfielder Salifu Ibrahim following a knock sustained in their recent encounter against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The former Eleven Wonders star had a brilliant start in the highly-anticipated week 14 clash, contributing to his team's opening goal. Unfortunately, he was forced off the field in the second half due to an injury setback.

In the intense battle, Kotoko secured a 3-2 victory as Steven Mukwala's brace sealed the win for the away side. Hearts of Oak confirmed Salifu Ibrahim's absence from Tuesday's training session due to the injury but expressed optimism that he would resume training on Wednesday.

"Salifu Ibrahim will miss today’s training session due to an injury he sustained during our game against Kotoko. He is expected to resume training tomorrow. Wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏," the club announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Hearts of Oak, now focused on their upcoming game against Great Olympics, will be eager to see Salifu Ibrahim back in action after his expected recovery.