Hearts of Oak kid Salim Adams flies out to start FC Cincinnati 2 career

Hearts of Oak midfielder Salim Adams has flown out of the country to start his career with FC Cincinnati 2.

Last May, the MLS outfit announced on a loan deal with an option to purchase from Ghanaian giants.

But work authorization and paperwork delayed so could not travel.

Adams joins FCC 2 as a part of the relationships forged between FC Cincinnati, TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, and Accra Hearts of Oak.

When the deal was announced, Tyrone Marshall, Head Coach of FC Cincinnati 2 said. “I’m excited to welcome Salim to FC Cincinnati.

“He’s a promising midfielder who will be an excellent addition to our group and our style of play at the club.''