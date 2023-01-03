GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak kid Salim Adams flies out to start FC Cincinnati 2 career

Published on: 03 January 2023
Salim Adams and his representative Abdul Salam Yakubu

Hearts of Oak midfielder Salim Adams has flown out of the country to start his career with FC Cincinnati 2.

Last May, the MLS outfit announced on a loan deal with an option to purchase from Ghanaian giants.

But work authorization and paperwork delayed so could not travel.

Adams joins FCC 2 as a part of the relationships forged between FC Cincinnati, TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, and Accra Hearts of Oak.

When the deal was announced, Tyrone Marshall, Head Coach of FC Cincinnati 2 said. “I’m excited to welcome Salim to FC Cincinnati.

“He’s a promising midfielder who will be an excellent addition to our group and our style of play at the club.''

