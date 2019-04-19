Hearts of Oak kits from UMBRO arrives

Hearts of Oaks new kits from sports manufacturing giants Umbro has finally arrived in the country, GHANAsoccernet can confirm.

The deal which was brokered by former Chief Executive Officer of the club Mark Noonan last year will see the team receive new set of sports equipment from the manufacturers.

The Phobians paid for the production costs of the equipment at a cost of $100,000.

The Ghanaian powerhouse joins an exclusive list of clubs including Everton, Huddersfield Town, Werder Bremen and FC Nürnberg who are being kitted by the English sportswear and football equipment supplier.

Umbro will be the exclusive global technical partnerof the Club,supplying the Hearts playing squad with best-in-class authentic competition wear, training apparel and equipment, off field apparel, footwear and luggage. Umbro will also supply the technical and management staff with Hearts’ branded apparel. Hearts of Oak products will also be available for fans to purchase.