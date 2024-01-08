Hearts of Oak leading race to sign Prince Kwabena Owusu, clarifies Bibiani Goldstars chief

Bibiani Goldstars CEO Akwasi Adu has clarified that Hearts of Oak are currently in the pole position to sign Prince Kwabena Owusu, contrary to the player's declaration that he is heading to Asante Kotoko.

Owusu had announced his agreement with Kotoko after the Goldstars' 1-0 loss to Kotoko in the FA Cup round of 32 on Sunday.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM, Akwasi Adu dismissed Owusu's claims, revealing that Hearts of Oak is leading the race to sign the highly-rated striker.

Adu emphasised that Owusu won't be moving immediately, and discussions about his potential transfer would happen at the end of the season.

"He can only move at the end of the season. He has served us quite well, and we want to bless him before he leaves. Among the clubs who have shown interest and are leading to sign him is Accra Hearts of Oak," Adu stated.

While acknowledging Kotoko's prominence, Adu emphasised that Owusu could only leave at the end of the season, not immediately.

Prince Kwabena Owusu has been a pivotal figure for Goldstars since securing promotion to the Ghana Premier League, notably scoring 19 goals in the Division One League Zone Two, playing a crucial role in Goldstars' historic promotion to the Premier League.