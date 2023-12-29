Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo expresses concerns over lack of technical direction

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo has raised concerns about the club's performance in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, attributing their struggles to a lack of proper technical direction.

Currently positioned 11th with 18 points after 16 games, Hearts of Oak faces uncertainties with the recent termination of Martin Koopman's contract.

Polo emphasises the need for robust technical guidance to harness the exceptional talent within the team.

"Accra Hearts of Oak have an exceptional and good team but lack good technical directions. The team needs great technical directions, as Asante Kotoko Sporting Club," Polo conveyed to Asanteman MEDIA Network.

Acknowledging Togbe XIV's investment in the club's success, Polo underscores the importance of aligning efforts properly to achieve desired results. He calls for collaboration with Togbe to address supporters' concerns and ensure improvement and positive outcomes.

"Togbe XIV is investing well for the success of the club but not yielding the exact results so things must be done properly to help the King. Those in charge must help Togbe to listen to the plea of the supporters for improvement and good results," Polo added.

Hearts of Oak seek to overcome these challenges as they prepare to host Bechem United in the upcoming matchday 17 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium.