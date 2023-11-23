Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo expresses discontent over club's ingratitude

Hearts of Oak icon Mohammed Polo has voiced his disappointment and frustration with the club's leadership, citing ingratitude for his years of service.

Polo, who not only had a distinguished playing career with the Phobians but also served as the team's coach on multiple occasions, expressed his reluctance to return to coaching for the club.

Speaking to Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Polo revealed, “I will not coach Hearts of Oak again. In fact, I have no interest in coaching Hearts of Oak. I served the club for 23 years and contributed immensely toward the success of the club. I have coached them on five occasions, rescuing the team in so many times but the treatment meted out to me is appalling."

Polo went on to highlight a recent incident where he extended an invitation to the club's leadership for his book launch, but none of them showed up. This perceived lack of acknowledgment has left the legendary figure questioning the club's appreciation for his dedication.

The former player and coach also recounted a peculiar incident involving a Hearts of Oak jersey. “A USA-based doctor who is a staunch fan of mine needed a signed Hearts of Oak jersey, so I went to the club secretariat thinking I would get some of the replica jerseys. Interestingly, the club sold it to me. What kind of life is this?"

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak finds themselves without a substantive coach following the departure of Martin Koopman. The club is currently positioned 9th on the Ghana Premier League table, amassing 15 points from 11 games.