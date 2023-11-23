Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo rejects future coaching role, citing unfair treatment

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Polo has firmly stated that he will not consider coaching the team again in his career.

The 67-year-old, who had two coaching spells with Hearts of Oak in 1994-95 and 2013-2014, expressed discontent with what he perceives as unfair treatment from the club's leadership.

Polo, a legendary figure at Hearts of Oak, was dismissed in 2014 due to inconsistent results, and since then, he has not been actively involved in coaching. When asked about the possibility of coaching Hearts of Oak again, especially with the club currently seeking a successor to the recently sacked Martin Koopman, Polo made his stance clear.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Polo stated, "I will not coach Hearts of Oak again. In fact, I have no interest in coaching Hearts of Oak. I served the club for 23 years and contributed immensely toward the success of the club. I have coached them on five occasions, rescuing the team so many times, but the treatment meted out to me is appalling."

Polo expressed his disappointment with the club's leadership, citing a lack of support and recognition. He recounted an incident during his book launch that none of the club's leaders attended, despite his significant contributions to the team. He also highlighted an episode where he, as a USA-based doctor's fan, needed a signed Hearts of Oak jersey, only to be surprised that the club sold it to him.

Hearts of Oak, currently positioned 9th on the Ghana Premier League table with 15 points after 11 games, now faces the challenge of finding a suitable replacement for Koopman.