Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen's knee injury worsening due to surgery delay

Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen's knee injury is worsening due to a delay in undergoing surgery.

Nurudeen was injured near the end of last season and has yet to receive the necessary surgery.

It's been nearly three months since the injury, and the midfielder has yet to fly out for surgery.

The surgery is expected to be performed at the Blue Valley Clinic in Pretoria, South Africa, but the club has done nothing to date, and the injury is worsening, threatening the player's career.

The club started preparations for the 2022/23 season this week without the midfielder.

Despite becoming a fan favourite in the capital, the 23-year-old has been plagued by injuries since joining the 'Phobians.' He joined in 2020 from Vision FC.

Hearts will compete in three tournaments next season; Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup and CAF Confederations Cup.