Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga calls for consistency after Accra Lions win

Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga has charged his teammates to maintain the momentum after the victory over Accra Lions on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian giants have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far, leading to the sacking of coach Martinus Koopman.

In their first game in the post-Koopman era, Hamza Issah and Raphael Amponsah scored to give Abdul Bashiru a good start as interim manager.

"Personal glory is out of the picture. Teamwork and team glory come first because that is why we are all here. Individually, we don't ever have to give up. The battle is tough, but if we keep working hard with one focus, we will certainly make this family happy," he told Hearts of Oak media.

"I don't play for myself, I play for this team, and the target is to give in everything anytime I get the opportunity to represent the team," he added.

Hearts of Oak will host Berekum Chelsea on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium as the season continues.