Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga delighted with victory over Heart of Lions

Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga Mvouo expressed his elation following his team's impressive victory over Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League.

The Congolese international played a crucial role as the Phobians rallied from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Heart of Lions in the week 22 fixture on Monday, extending their unbeaten streak to eight games.

The match saw Youngster Mustapha Yakubu open the scoring for Bashir Hayford's side with a well-taken free-kick that beat goalkeeper Richard Attah from the edge of the box.

Hearts responded with determination after the interval, as midfielder Salim Adams nodded home a free-kick delivered by Martin Karikari in the 49th minute, leveling the score.

Reflecting on the victory, Mvouo expressed his satisfaction, stating, “We are delighted with this victory. Although they scored against us in the first half, we showed our fighting spirit to turn the game around. Despite a challenging first half, our coach encouraged us to give our all in the second half, and we managed to secure the win.”

With their recent performances, Hearts of Oak has emerged as a formidable force in the ongoing league campaign, overcoming a sluggish start to the season.

Coach Ouattara, who joined the Phobians before the start of the second round, has made an immediate impact, guiding the team to three wins and two draws in five games so far.

The Ghanaian giants have collected 11 points from a possible 15 in the second half of the domestic top-flight, propelling them to the 7th position on the league standings, level on points with rivals Asante Kotoko.