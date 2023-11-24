Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga optimistic about team's success this season

Hearts of Oak's midfield dynamo, Glid Otanga, radiates optimism about the team's performance in the ongoing season.

In a recent interview with the club's website, Otanga highlighted the crucial role of teamwork and perseverance in the pursuit of success.

Currently occupying the 9th position after 11 games, Hearts of Oak has accumulated 15 points and trails league leaders Aduana FC by six points.

Otanga, however, remains steadfast in his belief that with collective effort and determination, the team can climb the standings.

"Personal glory is out of the picture. Teamwork and team glory come first because that is why we are all here. Individually, we don't ever have to give up. The battle is tough, but if we keep working hard with one focus, we will certainly make this family happy," expressed Otanga in the interview.

The midfielder underscored his commitment to the team's success, emphasising that his focus extends beyond personal recognition.

"I don't play for myself, I play for this team, and the target is to give in everything anytime I get the opportunity to represent the team," he added.

Otanga's dedication will be on display in the upcoming match against Berekum Chelsea this weekend, as Hearts of Oak seek to improve their position in the league.