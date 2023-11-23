Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga prioritises team success ahead of personal glory

Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga has emphasised his commitment to the team's success, stating that personal glory is not a priority for him.

Following the club's success in bouncing back to victory in the Ghana Premier League by securing a 2-1 win over Accra Lions, Otanga expressed his dedication to working hard and contributing his best to ensure Hearts of Oak achieve its goals.

Otanga made it clear that teamwork and the collective glory of the team take precedence over individual achievements.

"Personal glory is out of the picture. Teamwork and team glory come first because that is why we are all here. Individually, we don't ever have to give up. The battle is tough, but if we keep working hard with one focus, we will certainly make this family happy," Otanga asserted.

The midfielder's selfless approach to the game was evident as he declared, "I don't play for myself, I play for this team, and the target is to give in everything anytime I get the opportunity to represent the team."

Throughout the current season, Glid Otanga has played a pivotal role for Hearts of Oak, earning recognition as a key player in the team.

The Phobians will host Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, November 26, 2023, in their next game as they seek to maintain their form from their previous game.