Hearts of Oak midfielder Michelle Sarpong joins Dreams FC on loan 

Hearts of Oak midfielder Michelle Sarpong will join Dreams FC on loan for the remainder of the season.

The left footed player has joined the Still Believe club after ending his loan stint with Division One side Elmina Sharks.

The former Auroras skipper, known for his dynamic play style, will bring experience to the club as they look to improve their position in the league.

During the 2021-2022 season, the 24-year-old was on loan at now Division One side, Elmina Sharks.

He scored two goals in 22 appearances before the team was relegated from the Ghanaian top flight league.

Sources indicate, Sarpong had agreed to join Real Tamale United (RTU) on loan, but salary demands caused the move to fall through.

Sarpong was promoted to Hearts of Oak’s first team in 2019 from youth side, Auroras.