Hearts of Oak midfielder Salim Adams calls for unwavering fan support amidst Ghana Premier League resurgence

Hearts of Oak midfielder Salim Adams has emphasised the importance of steadfast fan support following the club's resurgence in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

Under the guidance of coach Aboubakar Ouattara, the Phobians have overcome a slow start to the season and now stand as a formidable force in the league.

In their latest fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Hearts of Oak showcased their resilience by securing a come-from-behind 2-1 victory, extending their unbeaten streak to eight games. Adams played a pivotal role in the match, emerging as the man of the match.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Adams expressed gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support and urged them to continue rallying behind the club.

"We thank each and every one who showed up. We appreciate our fans, and I urge them to keep supporting us, and we will deliver," he stated.

With Hearts of Oak now surpassing rivals Asante Kotoko on the Ghana Premier League table, the team is hopes to climb further up the table given their current seventh position.

Ouattara's impact since joining the club before the second round of the campaign has been evident, with three wins and two draws in their last five games, contributing to their eight-game unbeaten streak.

As they prepare to face league leaders FC Samartex on Friday, March 22, 2024, Hearts of Oak aim to maintain their impressive form and continue their climb up the league standings.