Hearts of Oak name Delali Anku-Adiamah as Managing Director

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have announced the appointment of Delali Anku-Adiamah as the club’s new Managing Director.

The decision, effective immediately, was communicated through a press statement issued on Friday, February 9.

Mr. Delali Anku-Adiamah, a highly qualified professional, holds a PhD in Computational Systems Biology from the University of Manchester, UK, and a BSc in Computer Science with Business Management from the University of Birmingham, UK, among other credentials.

With an impressive background, Anku-Adiamah has previously worked at prominent organizations such as Manchester United's Finance Department, Accenture as the Technology Consultant Manager, Markit as VP, Professional Services CodedRed RMS, FactSet as Senior Implementation Specialist, and Autonomy, an HP Company, as the Technical Specialist (Pre-Sale).

The Hearts of Oak statement urged all supporters to extend maximum support to the new Managing Director during his tenure at the club, emphasizing the collective effort needed to achieve success.

Anku-Adiamah's addition is anticipated to bring positive changes to the club as they prepare for the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season. Currently sitting 11th on the table with 21 points, Hearts of Oak aims to bounce back swiftly under the new leadership.

The team also announced the appointment of Aboubakar Ouattara as their new coach ahead of the second round of the season signaling an ambitious step by the authorities of the former Ghanaian champions.