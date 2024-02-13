Hearts of Oak new coach Aboubakar Ouattara introduced to board members

Hearts of Oak's Public Relations Officer Kwame Opare Addo has revealed that the club's new coach Aboubakar Ouattara was introduced to the board members last week Friday during a board meeting.

Ouattara, a 53-year-old former Asante Kotoko manager and Technical Director of Morocco’s Wydad Club Athletic, recently signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Hearts of Oak.

Opare Addo emphasised that Ouattara's introduction to the board members was a significant step in the integration process.

During an interview with Asempa FM, Opare Addo stated, "On Friday, there was a board meeting to present him to the board members and introduce him to the club as well. It’s going to be a two-and-a-half-year contract."

He further addressed the need to credit Ouattara for his accomplishments, stating, "Some people are writing certain things and don’t want to credit Aboubakar Ouattara for the good work he has done at Wydad Club Athletic."

With Ouattara taking charge, Hearts of Oak looks forward to the second round of the Ghana Premier League with optimism.

The experienced Ivory Coast tactician's return to the Ghana football scene adds depth to the team's technical leadership, and his introduction to the board members signifies the collaborative effort in steering the club forward.