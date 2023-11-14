GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 14 November 2023
Hearts of Oak part ways with under-performing coach Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak have decided to part ways with their under-performing coach, Martin Koopman, following a disappointing run of results in the 2023/24 season.

Despite high expectations and a promising pre-season, Koopman failed to deliver the desired outcomes, leading the club to terminate his contract.

The Dutch coach departs Hearts of Oak with a record of only two wins in the Ghana Premier League, accumulating 12 points out of a possible 30.

The team's performance has been subpar, showing no signs of improvement.

In a statement released by the club, it was revealed that the decision to let go of Koopman is part of their plan to restructure the technical team moving forward in the 2023-24 football season. Assistant coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru has been appointed as the acting head coach until further notice.

The club expressed gratitude towards Koopman for his contributions during his time at Hearts of Oak and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Koopman's dismissal comes after a 0-0 draw with Legon Cities on Sunday, where he defiantly stated that he wasn't concerned about being sacked.

Previously, he had attributed the club's poor start to the season to the absence of a quality striker, criticising the management for not providing him with sufficient resources.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
