Hearts of Oak players are building houses and buying cars - Board member Odotei

Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei has rejected allegations of negative publicity surrounding the club.

In an effort to shift the narrative, Sowah drew attention to the club's commitment to ensuring the well-being and comfort of its players.

Responding to criticisms from former coach Martin Koopman, Sowah told Max TV, "We have players who hadn't travelled outside of Ghana before, and now they're building houses and buying cars. Our players are well-paid, and we prioritize their welfare. I recall a video which was circulating just before the season hearts Oak players arriving at their hostel with their cars."

Sowah's comments come amidst a disappointing season for the capital giants, who have struggled with consistency and currently sit in 8th place with 16 points. The upcoming Super Clash between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak, scheduled to take place at The Baba Yara Stadium this Sunday, promises to be an exciting encounter.

Despite the team's performance, Sowah remains optimistic about the future of the club, stressing the importance of player welfare and development.