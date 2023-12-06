Hearts of Oak players driving cars and building mansions

Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei has rejected claims of poor player welfare at the club, insisting their stars are "driving cars and building mansions" despite their poor traveling CV's.

The former Parliamentarian claims players of the club are better off amid a scathing potshot that has been targeted at the Ghanaian giants.

Hearts former coach Martin Koopman opened a lid of attacks against the club's top brass, accusing them of fostering their preferred players on him.

While three members of the current board Vincent Sowah Odotei, Alhaji Brimah Akambi and Dr Nyaho Tamakloe have been quick out of the blocks to deny claims, reports of poor player welfare is just refusing to wash away.

Multiple media reports have bemoaned the lack of proper player welfare at the club - culminating in their recent wobbles in the Ghanaian top-flight.

But board member Vincent Sowah Odotei has rebuffed the claims insisting their players are well paid for them to be ale to afford to buy cars and build mansions.

"We had players who hadn't travelled outside of Ghana before and now they are building houses and buying cars," Odotei said

"Our players are well-paid and we prioritize their welfare. I recall a video which was circulating just before the season started with Hearts of Oak players arriving at the hostel with their cars."

Abdul Bashiru has taken over as interim manager as the club continues to search for a substantive coach.

The Phobians currently find themselves in the 9th position on the league table with 16 points after 13 games.

The upcoming league fixture against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko is anticipated to be a crucial encounter, with both teams eager to secure a victory and improve their standing in the league.