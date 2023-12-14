Hearts of Oak players Glid Otanga and Albert Eounde spread festive cheer with donations to Children's homes

Hearts of Oak players Glid Otanga and Albert Eounde have showcased their charitable side by donating food items to selected Children's Homes in Accra in the spirit of the festive season.

The gesture reflects their commitment to spreading love and joy during this special time despite facing torrid times at their club in the ongoing season.

Despite facing challenges on the field, with rumours circulating about the possible termination of Albert Eounde's contract, the players have chosen to focus on giving back to the community. The donations to Children's Homes exemplify their dedication to making a positive impact beyond the football pitch.

Glid Otanga, who played a significant role in the recent Super Clash against Kotoko, and his Cameroonian counterpart Albert Eounde, have taken a step away from the sporting spotlight to engage in philanthropy.

While Eounde has faced speculation about his contract, both players remain active contributors to the team's efforts. Hearts of Oak are set to face Nations FC in an away match next weekend in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The benevolent act by Otanga and Eounde serves as a reminder of the goodwill that extends beyond the football arena, emphasising the importance of community engagement and support during the holiday season.