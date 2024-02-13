Hearts of Oak PRO confident in success for new coach Aboubakar Ouattara

The Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, expressed confidence in the club's new coach Aboubakar Ouattara emphasizing that success is achievable with the right support.

Ouattara, an Ivory Coast international, recently signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Hearts of Oak and is set to take charge of training sessions ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Opare Addo stated, "We have confidence in him that he would be able to help us move forward, looking at the work he has done previously. Once we throw our support behind him, he will be successful with us."

The Phobians, led by Ouattara, aim to make significant strides in the Ghana Premier League during the second round. Ouattara, with his experience and coaching background, is expected to bring a positive impact to the team.

Ouattara's return to the Ghana football scene, after nearly two decades, adds anticipation to Hearts of Oak's prospects in the league. Opare Addo's confidence reflects the club's belief in Ouattara's capabilities and the potential for success with the right collaborative efforts.