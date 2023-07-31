GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak proposed 10% of Young Africans' $100,000 offer for Hafiz Konkoni - Bechem United

Published on: 31 July 2023
Bechem United have revealed Hearts of Oak only offered to pay only 10% of the $100,000 paid by Young Africans for Hafiz Konkoni.

The striker completed his move over the weekend to join the Tanzanian giants, after receiving offers from multiple clubs as he had mentioned in recent interviews.

Konkoni was an outstanding goal scorer in the Ghana Premier League, with a remarkable record of 15 goals in the previous season. His exceptional performance played a key role in Bechem United's third-place finish, although they came agonisingly close to clinching the title.

Konkoni's remarkable performance caught the attention of Chris Hughton, coach of the Black Stars, who extended an invitation to the Ghanaian striker. It is worth noting that Konkoni is the first Ghana-based player to receive such an honour, which is a testament to his talent and skill.

Before this move Hearts of Oak were believed to have identified the goal poacher as a potential solution to their scoring issues last season. However, their bid was rejected by the Hunters who wanted more for the striker.

According to Emmanuel Atuahene the Public Relations Officer of Bechem United, Hearts of Oak's offer was way too low to convince them compared to what the Tanzanian giants paid.

“Hafiz Konkoni was initially set to join Al Hilal of Sudan, but due to complications in the personal terms, he returned to Ghana,” he told Akoma FM.

“I can confirm that Hafiz was sold for $100,000 with a 20% onward transfer for Bechem. Hearts couldn’t have purchased Hafiz because what they (Hearts) proposed was 10% of what Yanga offered for him.”

