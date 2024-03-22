Hearts of Oak receive major boost as top scorer Hamza Issah returns for Samartex clash

Hearts of Oak's dynamic forward Hamza Issah is poised to make a triumphant return from injury just in time for their crucial showdown against Ghana Premier League leaders, FC Samartex.

Issah's comeback injects renewed vigour into the Phobians' lineup as they gear up for a pivotal matchday 23 fixture in Samreboi.

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara has unveiled a formidable 20-man squad, with Issah's inclusion marking a significant boost following his absence from the pitch in the last three games due to injury woes.

The return of the team's top scorer promises to fortify their offensive capabilities, providing a much-needed edge as they prepare to take on the league leaders.

Hearts of Oak has been on a commendable unbeaten streak since Matchday 15, amassing an impressive 32 points by Matchday 22 under the guidance of their new Ivorian head coach. This streak, which spans eight consecutive games, underscores the team's resolute determination to clinch victories and ascend in the league standings.

Joining Issah in the squad are Evans Adoma and Gideon Asante, reinforcing the Phobians' depth and versatility as they strive for success against formidable opposition.

The Accra-based club enters the clash against Samartex on the back of an unbeaten run in their last five league encounters, poised to extend their streak and assert their dominance on the pitch.

With their recent form hitting a crescendo and the return of their prolific goal-scorer, Hearts of Oak aim to capitalise on this momentum to mount a serious challenge for the league title.

Sitting at the seventh position in the league standings, the Phobians are determined to ascend the table and stake their claim as title contenders.