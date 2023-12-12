Hearts of Oak report referee to GFA over alleged bias in Asante Kotoko match

Hearts of Oak have complained to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) about the conduct of referee Reginald Collins Amoah during their recent match against Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians lost the game 3-2 and have accused the referee of bias and unprofessional behaviour.

The club claim that the referee ignored clear offside calls, allowing Kotoko's second goal to stand. According to Hearts of Oak, the referee's conduct was questionable and may have influenced the outcome of the match.

This is not the first time that referee Reginald Collins Amoah has faced criticism for his performances. He has officiated five games in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season and has been criticised for his handling of several matches.

Hearts of Oak will aim to bounce back from their defeat when they face Nations FC in their next match. The game is scheduled to take place at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex and the Phobians will be looking to secure a vital win to move up the league table.

The club are calling for an investigation into the matter and want the GFA to take appropriate action against the referee.