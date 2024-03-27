Hearts of Oak reschedule Annual General Meeting

Hearts of Oak have decided to reschedule this year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was initially set for Thursday, March 28 at the Civil Service Auditorium-Ministries.

However, due to circumstances beyond their control, the AGM has been postponed to Thursday, April 4. In a statement signed by management on Wednesday, March 27, it was noted, “This development has been occasioned by circumstances beyond our control.”

Despite the date change, the venue for the AGM will remain the same, and it will still commence at 9:00 am.

Additionally, a new board has been unveiled, and it is set for approval at the rescheduled AGM.

The Executive Chairman of the board will continue to be Togbe Afede XIV.

The board members include Managing Director Delali Anku-Adiamah, Prof Agyeman Badu Akosa, Kwasi Agyeman, and Ing. Dr Kenneth Ashigbey.

Rounding up the list are Mrs Ivy Heward-Mills, Samuel Wilfred Yaw Nkum, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, and Vincent Odotei Sowah.